LEWISTON — Pedro’s has a full weekend of live entertainment in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Old School New Skool DJ will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There is no cover.

The band Bottoms Up will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday. They are a modern country band, playing high energy country music by artists like Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell and Eric Church, to name a few. The band is made up of former members of The Whiskey Militia. Members include Chad Porter, vocals; Norm Albert, guitar; David Perrault, bass; and Glenn Foss, drums.

There is no cover charge for this show. Pedro’s is at 134 Main St. For more information, call 207-783-6200.

