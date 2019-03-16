BOSTON — Biagio Lerario and Brandon Hawkins each scored to lead Northeastern to 2-1 win Saturday and a best-of-three series victory over Maine in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East men’s hockey tournament.

Lerario put the Huskies (25-10-1) ahead 1-0 on a score with 1:51 left in the first period. Hawkins quickly increased the lead to 2-0 as he found the net just 10 seconds into the second period.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored for the Black Bears (15-17-4) on a power-play 8:42 into the second.

Cayden Primeau stopped 33 shots for Northeastern, and Jeremy Swayman had 15 saves for Maine.

Norwich 2, UNE 1, OT

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Felix Brassard scored the winning goal 2:46 into overtime to lift the Cadets (22-4-3) over the Nor’easters (21-7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division III men’s hockey tournament Saturday.

UNE took a 1-0 lead on a score by Brendon Donohue 4:07 into the first period. With 6:19 left in the first, Norwich tied it up as Coby Downs found the net on a pass from Scott Swanson and Jake Erickson.

Norwich advances to play SUNY Geneseo in the semifinals on March 22.

Men’s lacrosse

Bates 20, Trinity 19

HARTFORD, Ct. — Curtis Knapton took a flip pass from Otis Klingbeil and fired in a goal from the outside 1:58 left in regulation, breaking a 19-19 tie and giving Bates (5-1, 3-0) a NESCAC victory over the Bantams (2-2, 0-2) on Saturday.

Jack Scribner had given Bates an 18-17 lead with 10:40 to play after the Bantams rallied to tie the game with a 5-0 run. Trinity knotted the game again 49 seconds later, but Scribner again gave Bates a lead with under seven minutes to play. However, that lead proved short-lived when Ben Ferrucci tied the score with 6:13 to go.

Scribner’s five goals paced the Bobcats. Klingbeil scored four times and added two assists, while Brendan Mullally contributed four goals and an assist. Knapton finished with two goals and an assist, and Dahnique Brown-Jones a goal and an assist.

Ben Knaus had five goals and an assist for Trinity.

Women’s lacrosse

Trinity 12, Bates 8

LEWISTON — Lilliana Khosrowshahi scored three times as the Bantams (4-0, 2-0) went on a 5-0 run early in the second period to pull away from a 6-6 tie with the Bobcats (4-3, 1-2) during a NESCAC victory Saturday.

Khosrowshahi scored her first three goals of the game during the decisive run, and added a fourth late in the match. Sophie Berger tallied three goals for Trinity.

Margaret Smith recorded a hat trick for Bates, with Elsbeth Caulo, Sydney Howard, Katie Allard, Lila Hutchins and Avery MacMullen adding single goals.

