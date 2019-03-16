A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun in the Sherman Street area of Portland earlier in the day.
Markus Scott, whose hometown was not released, was arrested around 5 p.m. by Lewiston police and the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, Portland police announced Saturday night. He is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, which is a felony.
Police were called to a disturbance near 10 Sherman St. at 3:27 a.m. Several gunshots were heard as officers arrived at the scene, according to police.
No one was injured.
Scott is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.
