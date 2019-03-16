AUBURN — New Ventures Maine is offering a hands-on, half-day conference designed to encourage girls to consider careers in fields traditionally populated by men.

The Totally Trades Conference will bring together over 100 ninth-graders from schools in Androscoggin County on Friday, May 17, at CMCC.

CMCC is collaborating with Lewiston Regional Technical School, Central Maine Community College and other community planning partners.

The conference will feature hands-on workshops ranging from building construction, electricity, plumbing and heavy equipment, to law enforcement and forensics, automotive technology, EMT, coding robots and welding.

“We want attendees to broaden their thinking and remove the potential barrier of gender when considering careers,” said Chris Davis, conference planner and workforce specialist with New Ventures Maine. The statewide organization is committed to helping Maine people succeed in their workplace, business and community.

Jim Horn, aspirations coordinator for Edward Little High School, initiated the effort to bring Totally Trades to this area for the first time in 2017.

Funding for the activity is made possible through monies and in-kind services provided by the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine Department of Education/CTE and other local sponsors.

Participating high schools this year include Auburn, Lewiston, Leavitt in Turner, Sabattus, Poland, Buckfield and Lisbon. Those students have access to Lewiston Regional Technical Center classes once they reach the 10th grade.

Individuals seeking more information on the conference can go to totallytradesmaine.org or contact Davis at 207-753-6531.

