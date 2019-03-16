LEWISTON — The University of Maine at Augusta will hold information sessions statewide for several of its academic programs that fulfill workforce needs throughout the state.

In keeping with how UMA delivers its courses at two campuses and eight UMA Centers from Saco to Houlton, the information sessions will be live broadcast from the UMA Brunswick Center to multiple locations to allow the maximum number of individuals to participate at a location close to work or home.

Each session will allow attendees to learn more about how UMA serves students statewide, specifics about the academic programs from faculty and students and the free application process. Other topics covered will include financial aid and tuition costs, including available scholarships for new and transfer students.

Anyone interested in starting or completing a college degree is welcome to attend one or more sessions. The sessions are especially geared to adults with college credits but no degree, which includes about 189,000 Mainers.

UMA information session schedule

Social Sciences, Mental Health & Human Services, noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday, March 25.

CIS, Cybersecurity, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 25.

Business Administration, 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Commercial Drone School, 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Education, noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

UMA’s Lewiston location provides access to more than 40 UMA degrees and certificates. For more information call 207-753-6600 or visit uma.edu/lewiston.

Visit uma.edu/infosessions for more information, including directions to each location and a sign-up form.

