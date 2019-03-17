LEWISTON — Marc and Terry Goulet of Lewiston announce the engagement of their daughter, Krista Goulet of Thomaston, to Brian Mathieu of Thomaston, son of Victor and Celeste Mathieu of Greene.

The future bride is a 2011 graduate of Lewiston High School and a 2017 graduate of Husson University with a doctorate in physical therapy. She works at Continuum Physical Therapy in Rockland.

The future groom is a 2011 graduate of St. Dominic Academy and also graduated in 2017 from Husson University with a doctorate in physical therapy. He is employed at Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy in Waldoboro.

An August 10 wedding is planned at Maine Lakeside Cabins.

