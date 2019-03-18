‘March Madness Birthday Bash’ at the Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. The activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

March 23: The Table will offer a “March Madness Birthday Bash,” complete with cake, ice cream and make-your-own sundaes. There will be party games and gifts for all.

April 19: The Table Free Friday will hold a Good Friday Simple Service. The service will include a simple meal, message and sharing of bread and juice.

April 26: there will be no evening activity as the Grange will be set up for the 3-C Clothing Giveaway to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities, call A-J Alexander at 207-461-3093 or email [email protected]

Taste history at Washburn-Norlands

LIVERMORE — Experience a late winter ritual at Norlands, a living history museum, at 290 Norlands Road.

In celebration of Maine Maple Sunday on March 24, the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will serve homemade pancakes with sausage drizzled in Norlands’ own maple syrup. Dining takes place in the historic farmer’s cottage and original 1867 Washburn family kitchen. Sap boiling demonstrations will take place in the Sap House.

Bring snowshoes or sleds and trek the fields and trails on the 445 acres. Maple syrup will available for purchase.

The only charge is $5 to $7 for breakfast. There will be free admission to the schoolhouse and sap house. No reservations are necessary.

For more information, call 207-897-4366, email [email protected] or visit www.norlands.org.

Former game warden to discuss book

HEBRON — Author, raconteur and retired game warden Randall Probert will speak to the Hebron Historical Society on “Maine Tales and More” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

He has authored over 20 books on stories of Maine and beyond and will have some available for sale and signing.

The society will meet at the Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

Final McLaughlin Garden lecture

PARIS — The final lecture of the 2019 McLaughlin Garden winter series will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Aurelia Scott will present “Alliums Alive! Growing Garlic, Chives, Scallions and Decorative Alliums in Flower Beds and Containers.”

Scott is a garden writer and master gardener living in Portland. She is the author of the prize-winning book “Otherwise Normal People,” about competitive rose growers and of many journal and magazine articles.

The illustrated lecture will be held in the historic McLaughlin home at 97 Main St., South Paris, where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m.

The lecture is free and open to the public; donations are accepted in support of the garden and homestead.