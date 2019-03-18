GARDINER — Chris Smither, songwriter, guitarist, performer and bluesman, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

“Call Me Lucky” is Smither’s new record and is his first set of new originals in six years (release date: March 2018 on Signature Sounds/Mighty Albert). Recorded at the Blue Rock Studio in the Texas foothills, the record features longtime producer and multi-instrumentalist David Goodrich, drummer Billy Conway (Morphine), Matt Lorenz (aka The Suitcase Junket), Mike Meadows, and engineer Keith Gary.

The record features Smither’s trademark songs that offer commentary on the human condition with a wink of an eye and pulls from deep in the soul.

Honing a synthesis of folk and blues for 50 years, Smither is truly an American original. Reviewers and fans from around the world, including Rolling Stone and the New York Times, agree that he continues to be a profound songwriter, a blistering guitarist and intense performer as he draws deeply from the blues, American folk music, modern poets and humanist philosophers.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s box office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

