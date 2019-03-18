RUMFORD — Recently retired and stand up comedian Greg Adley will host the popular live, local, original sketch comedy “Friday Night Live 9” at 49 Franklin.

Kitty and JT will be the musical guest. The show is intended for audience members 18 and older and includes sketch comedy, news parody, commercial parody and music. Show dates are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 22 and 23 and 29 and 30.

Producer Scot Grassette said Adley fits his criteria for a guest host. “Everybody knows him. Everybody likes him. He is an outgoing guy and he’s been a regular on our open mic comedy.”

The annual event is usually directed by Duane Glover, but working away has limited his time, so Cindy Grassette is adding directing to her other talents at the business.

Cindy also does all costume work, as well as getting the facility set up for the event. Not to mention all the cooking.

Then, two years ago, she had to take the stage when a cast member was out sick. Cindy performed the part. “I forgot how much I enjoyed being on the stage. So it’s like, now I want to play.”

She said each of the shows has a life of its own.

“You wait for the writing to come in, then you pull the core people in and we do a read through. Because we’ve played with a lot of these people year after year, we like to say, is there something that sparks your interest? Is there something you really want to sink your teeth into?”

Susie Puiia, whose been with FNL since its start, moved to Old Orchard Beach four years ago, but continues a vital role as a writer for the skits, along with Scot Grassette and Glover.

For the most part, the skits are always new, with the exception of Tammy Schmersal’s role as Julie Salatino, which has become a local classic.

Scot noted that once in awhile, a skit will be brought back. This year, it’s “animal thoughts,” a skit written by Glover, which debuted four years ago. That featured a fluffy dog, a cat and a parrot.

Cindy, who has experience directing the Christmas shows, said this show will have 13 skits.

She said some of the costumes she makes can be pretty challenging. “Making one is pretty easy. But this year, I had to make 10 of the same thing. Luckily, they’re not all costume driven.”

Cindy added that in one portion of the show, “a lot of our guys are going to be in tight, tight leggings. Some of the women might want to hear that.”

The night of each show, she is also cooking. “As soon as the show starts, we’re done cooking. But I’m only in the second half (of the show). That’s how it works. So I take on quite a bit. But I love it.”

Chuck Bellegarde and his girlfriend, Tylene Scott, join the cast, which includes Tammy Schmersal Burgess and Eric Schmersal, Cody Smith, Tom Leclerc, Carol Smith, Ronnie Hutchinson, Mike Brennick, Adley, Glover and the Grassettes.

If the shows sell out, Cindy said they’re ready to put on an encore show. They’ve done an encore show every year.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for cash only pub food menu and cash bar. There are no reservations and seating is based on first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are available at www.49franklin.com and at All That Jazz and Bartash’s.

