POLAND — Jacob Bernard of Mechanic Falls, a senior at Poland Regional High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Cari Medd has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Medd said, “Throughout Jacob’s high school career, his high level of achievement across all academic disciplines has been outstanding. He has accessed some of the most rigorous curriculum PRHS has to offer, including Advanced Placement and college courses.”

“In addition to his academic achievements, he has contributed positively to student government, cocurriculars and athletics. As student body president and part of the National Honor Society leadership team, Bernard has been a student who can be counted on to take on leadership roles and make things happen,” said Medd.

Bernard, Medd and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jeff’s Catering.

The luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler, former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

