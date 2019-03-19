BANGOR — Eastern Maine Community College will hold a job fair, hosted by the college Culinary Arts/Restaurant and Food Service Management, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, in Rangeley Hall, 268 Sylvan Road.

The goal is to bring students and employers together in order to help facilitate the fulfilment of summer recruitment needs and students’ externship and full-time employment needs. In addition to EMCC students, the college is inviting students from the greater campus community as well as from the local career and technical education centers.

Tables will be provided to any employer interested in attending. There will also be space for on-the-spot interviews. There will be a complimentary lunch prepared by first-year culinary students.

