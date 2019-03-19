AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Standards will hold a free Wage and Hour Compliance Assistance course for employers at several locations, including the Lewiston and Wilton CareerCenters.

The course covers wage and hour laws, including recent changes in minimum wage, overtime, youth employment, severance pay, equal pay, leave requirements (family medical leave, family sick leave and domestic violence), and break requirements. The workshop will also address commonly asked labor-related questions.

The course is designed for human resource or benefits professionals, accountants, business owners, managers or payroll supervisors.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates and locations:

• April 9, Lewiston CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston;

• April 17, Wilton CareerCenter, 865 U.S. Route 2E, Wilton.

To register go to: safetyworksmaine.gov or call 1-877-723-3345.

