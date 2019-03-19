Gardiner and Maine state police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a Gardiner home this morning.

Officers responded to 16 Fairview St. at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found two victims at the scene. A male was found deceased in a vehicle in the driveway, while a female died after being transported from the scene to MaineGeneral in Augusta with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Police were characterizing the incident as suspicious, but said there was no threat to the community. According to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, police “are investigating the deaths as a likely murder-suicide.”

This story will be updated.

