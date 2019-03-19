POLAND — The Regional School Unit 16 board of directors approved a $22.8 million budget Tuesday night for the 2019-20 academic year.

The budget represents a $536,716 increase, or 2.4 percent, from current spending.

Stacie Field, business manager for RSU 16, said the budget breaks down as follows:

Poland: $7,094,285, an increase of $138,889, or about 2 percent.

Minot: $1,973,062, an increase of $48,263, or about 2.5 percent.

Mechanic Falls: $1,656,014, an increase of $41,340, or about 2.6 percent

If approved by voters, the budget increase would boost annual taxes on a property valued at $100,000 by $63.68 in Mechanic Falls, $10.63 in Poland and $5.33 in Minot.

The budget includes the cost of the note to renovate Bruce M. Whittier Middle School and funding for the adult education program.

Other costs include hiring a full-time school counselor to work at Elm Street School and Minot Consolidated School, hiring a literacy coach and updating wireless technology for grades K through 6.

A public informational meeting on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday at Elm Street School.

A three-town meeting is scheduled for April 24 at Poland Regional High School, followed by referendums May 14 in each of the three towns.

