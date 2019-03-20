Maine Maple Weekend pancake breakfasts

MINOT —As part of the annual Maine Maple Weekend, there will be a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, at West Minot Grange Hall 42.

There will be real maple syrup from Slattery’s Sugarhouse, and Slattery’s slab bacon and sausage. The second floor will feature a craft and vendor fair both days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Danville Grange to hold dessert meeting

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, for dessert. The meeting will begin at 7 and will include a program in observance of Auburn’s 150th birthday.

Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons for troops, donations of paper goods for PAL and pennies for House in the Woods. Members and guests are welcome to attend.

Androscoggin Democrats to meet

AUBURN — The regular monthly meeting of the Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, Auburn Hall, 60 Court St., in the Council Chambers on the second floor.

Special guest will be Sara Gideon, Speaker of the Maine House. Speaker Gideon will share the status of legislation working its way through the House and Senate. In addition, she will talk with people in Androscoggin County to learn more about specific interests and concerns and to discuss ways everyone can work together in the upcoming years. Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are encouraged to attend.

Parking is available in the parking garage directly behind the hall on Mechanics Row. For more information, call 207-784-5726.

Marine Corps League to meet

LEWISTON — Marine Corps League Central Maine Detachment 810 will host its monthly meetingat 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

All Marines, FMF Corpsman and Navy chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited to attend.

Brain Injury Resource Fair coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA — March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and a Brain Injury Resource Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave.

Anyone interested in Brain Injury Services & Supports Maine, including those with brain injury, family members/caregivers, social workers, care coordinators and brain injury clinicians, should attend.

There will be exhibitors to provide services, information and answer questions.

The fair is free, but registration is necessary at www.BIAUSA.org/Maine.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshops slated

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, 9 a.m. Friday, March 29.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

• FedCap-Lewiston , 1035 Lisbon St., 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4.

• UMA-Lewiston, 51 Westminster St., 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, April 5.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.