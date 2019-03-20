Conservation district plans auction

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold an auction on Friday, March 22, at the W.G. Mallett School, Middle Street.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. for registration and viewing auction items. The auction will begin at 5:45, with Adrian Harris volunteering as auctioneer for the evening.

Items are still coming in, but a list of the items will be available in the district office in the USDA Service Center, 107 Park St., from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and until noon Friday, March 22.

Preregistering for a bid number will save time at the door. Stop by the office or call 207-778-4279 to register or email for a bid number until 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Union Veterans Daughters install officers

NORWAY — The Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, Stoneham, held installation of officers for the new year on Feb. 21 at the home of Marilyn Jones.

Elsie Bonney, Tent 17, Bryant Pond, was the installing officer and Sally Sawyer, Tent 17, was the installing guide.

Member Deanna Phinney called from her home in Minot, North Dakota, to speak to the group. Member Brenda Woods sent a text message from her home in Auburn.

The next meeting will be Thursday, March 28, at the same location.

Course offered for farm food safety training

FARMINGTON —Maine residents who want to develop a farm food safety plan are invited to take the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Produce Safety Alliance grower training course in Dover-Foxcroft or Farmington.

In Dover-Foxcroft, the course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, (snow date April 4), at Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main St. Those wishing to attend should register online.

In Farmington, it will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the University of Maine Farmington, Olsen Memorial Student Center, 111 South St. Registration is online. Snow date is April 19 at Mt. Blue High School.

The course provides a foundation for farm food safety best practices and coordinated management information, as well as information about Food Safety Modernization Act requirements, and details on developing a farm food safety plan. There will be time for questions and discussion, so participants should be prepared to share experiences and ask questions.

The $25 fee includes a training manual and lunch. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton, 207-942-7396, [email protected]; or Tiffany Wing, 207-778-4650; [email protected]

Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway

AUBURN — The sixth annual Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St.

This event is sponsored by the Woman’s Literary Union and is an opportunity for folks to find a dress for prom.

For more information or to donate extra gowns, call 207-783-6450, 207-713-5888 or visit womansliteraryunion.org.