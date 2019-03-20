DIXFIELD — Ethan Couture, a senior at Dirigo High School, was recently presented the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) 2019 Good Citizen Award. Donna Towle, a member of the Colonial Daughters Chapter, DAR, in Farmington, presented the award.

Couture received a Good Citizen pin, a monetary scholarship and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society President Anne Turner Dillion and Maine State Society Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss. Ethan is the son of Earle and Julie Couture of Dixfield.

Couture’s efforts and accomplishments during his high school years have been outstanding. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. He has received many sports awards in cross country running, Nordic skiing and track & field, two MVPs, and two Rookies of the Year. He attended High School Paleontology Camp for five years.

Couture volunteers at Dirigo Elementary School, during which time he wears “many hats,” much appreciated by the children. He enjoys helping others succeed in academics or extracurricular activities. In his future are college for four years, then graduate school in a field of paleontology. His final goal is a PhD.

The Colonial Daughters sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for the honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society of Daughters of the American to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control and ability to assume responsibility):and patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union). Couture demonstrated these qualities during his years at Dirigo High School.

To learn more about today’s DAR visit: www.DAR.org.

