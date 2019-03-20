NORWAY — Firefighters responded quickly to a Tuesday evening bathroom fire that briefly filled a Dunkin’ Donuts shop with smoke.

Fire Chief Dennis Yates said it was a trash can fire that was quickly doused.

He said a fire marshal plans to look into the cause Wednesday morning, when the shop at 60 Fair St. is expected to reopen.

Yates is among those counting on it.

“I usually go in about 9 a.m.,” he said. “I don’t want to go without my doughnuts.”

