Editor’s Note: March is Women’s History month. We have been fortunate to have many women throughout history who are remembered for their contributions to their community, state, country and the world. This month we would like to recognize our women who contribute on a daily basis, quietly, in their own way. They may not make the history books, but they certainly deserve to make our pages.

WILTON — Hazel Flagg is active in several organizations to support and strengthen her community.

“My thing, I do all these things so everything can stay right here in Wilton,” she said recently.

Flagg has been a member of the Wilton Day Extension Homemakers for nine years and president for at least five years.

“It’s a great group. I like it. I can designate,” she said.

The Homemakers started the Flags on Main Street project in 2011. The program has grown with at least 80 flags now displayed on all roads skirting Wilton. Damaged flags and holders are replaced as needed.

The Homemakers makes crazy quilts for Veterans, chemotherapy hats and pillows for the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center and baby hats for newborns.

The group donates boxes of snacks and crackers to the Cushing School. Tissues are donated to both the Cushing and Academy Hill schools. Hats, mittens and Chlorox wipes have been donated in the past.

As part of a statewide project, last year donations of socks and underwear were made to the Underwearness Project. This year, toiletry items are being collected for Veterans’ homes in Maine.

Flagg said the Homemakers meet 10 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. A craft day is held 10 a.m. the third Thursday at St. Luke’s in months without a holiday.

The Homemakers hold a food/bake sale on Friday during the Wilton Blueberry Festival to raise money for Flags on Main Street. A craft fair in the fall raises money for other projects. Donations are given to Teresa’s Totes, Wilton Food Pantry, and St. Luke’s. Money is also given to the fuel assistance program in memory of a former member.

Flagg is a Wilton ballot clerk and the afternoon crossing guard. You can see her stopping traffic near the intersection of Main and Depot streets to allow students to cross safely.

Flagg is a fifty plus year member of Grange. She started with the Franklin Juvenile Grange on the Weld Road, then joined the Subordinate Grange there until it closed. She joined Mystic Valley Grange in East Dixfield where she has held several offices. She is currently the Community Women’s Activities Chairman and fills in at other offices as needed.

Flagg works on that Grange’s indoor yard/bake sale. Monetary donations are given to the food pantry and the Home for Little Wanderers at Christmas.

“I’ve really enjoyed the Grange and what it stands for,” she said.

Flagg belongs to the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She helps with bakes sales, elsewhere when she can.

She also takes care of elderly women in the community. She gets their mail, checks on them and for some provides transportation to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store.

Flagg and her husband, Lincoln Flagg, are lifetime members of the Wilton Historical Society.

Flagg said she was one of the first five women to learn how to hand sew at GH Bass and Company.

“I didn’t work there very long. I got married soon after that and started a family right off quick,” she said.

Flagg was born in Wilton and lived there most of her life, most of it on the Weld Road. Flagg operated a daycare center in her home across from Bass for 21 years.

Flagg worked for then-School Administrative District 9 for 31 1/2 years. At first, she was a lunch lady, then went on to be a full-time custodian. Flagg worked in other district schools, not just the Wilton ones.

Flagg likes to knit, feed the birds and care for her flower and vegetable gardens. She makes relish and does some canning.

“I hate cooking after working in the school cafeteria all those years,” she said. “My son-in-law is always making things and bringing them to us.”

The Flaggs have four children: Becky Tyler, Michael, Tom and Heather Meng. Flagg was an assistant Brownie Scout troop leader, a Cub Scout den mother and had her own Girl Scout troop at one time. Her sons are Eagle Scouts.

The Flaggs have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They just learned another great-grandchild will be born later this year.

“I like what I do. If you can help your own town out, that’s good,” Flagg said.

