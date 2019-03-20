AUBURN — A judge denied bail Wednesday for a local man charged with raping and killing a woman in 1993 in Fairbanks, Alaska, while he was student there.

Steven H. Downs, 44, “adamantly denies” any involvement in the crimes, his lawyer said.

Defense attorney James Howaniec told an Androscoggin County Superior Court judge his client should be allowed bail pending his extradition to Alaska to face the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

Howaniec said Downs knows little about the evidence underlying the charges against him. He didn’t receive an indictment detailing the charges from that state until Friday, Howaniec said.

Downs said he was with another woman the night of the homicide, Howaniec said.

He has “no criminal history to speak of,” Howaniec said, “and no evidence whatsoever of a history of violence.” He painted a portrait of his client as a pet-loving and caring nurse who has always been mild mannered.

The gruesome “rage crime” that was committed against 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who had been visiting a friend at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in April 1993, was “just completely alien to anything we have seen in this (Downs) individual’s background,” Howaniec said.

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Reynolds Regan argued that Downs wasn’t entitled to bail, and that the judge should use his discretion to hold the local man until his return to Alaska.

Police in Alaska said DNA evidence from a genealogical database helped link Downs to the crime. On Feb. 15, police searched Downs’ 132 Hillcrest St. home, where they obtained a DNA sample.

Downs’ DNA was uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System known as CODIS.

Police said investigators learned last year of new DNA technologies that might help lead them to the killer. More testing was done and, police said, results revealed that the likely suspect, tracked through a relative, was Downs.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

filed under: