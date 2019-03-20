100 years ago: 1919

The regular meeting of the Benevolent Branch, ISS, was held Thursday, at the home of Mrs. Lottie Garland of East Auburn. It was an all-day meeting with a dinner served at noon. There were 10 members present. At the business meeting, it was voted to send two dollars to the Children’s Home in Augusta. The time was spent in sewing for the children. The next meeting will be held in two weeks with Mrs. D. Holmes of East Auburn. She will be assisted by Mrs. Mary Pettingill.

50 years ago: 1969

Alonzo J. Harriman Associates Inc. of Auburn has been selected as the architectural firm for the half-million dollar expansion project at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Lewiston.

25 years ago: 1994

The Stanton Bird Club is planning a field trip Saturday when local birders will take a tour of area bird and other promising locales for wintering birds. The group will carpool from the J.C. Penney parking lot at the Auburn Mall. Interested persons should meet there at 7 a.m. The group will return to the mall at 11 a.m. Participants should dress warmly and bring binoculars. The club’s field trips are free and open to nonmembers.

