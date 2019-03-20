RUMFORD — Mountain Valley High School senior Mackenzie Arsenault has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award.

MacKenzie is the daughter of Eric and Theresa Arsenault of Peru.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Principal Matthew Gilbert said, “Mackenzie exemplifies what we value most in our students at Mountain Valley High School. She is safe, respectful, responsible and involved. As an active member of the Mountain Valley community, Mackenzie is the Class of 2019 vice president, is the student representative to the Regional School Unit 10 school board, a member of the student council, National Honor Society, math team, STEAM Club, debate team, Peer Helpers, the Falcon Newsletter, Environthon and participated in fall and winter cheering.”

Mackenzie and the other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer. The Honors Luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler, former Maine principals and executive directors of the MPA.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: