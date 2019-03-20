GREENVILLE, S.C. – Jeannette A. (Pleau) Madore, 84, of Greenville, S.C., and formerly of Forestville, Conn., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home with family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on Feb. 25,1935, daughter to the late Ernest Sr. and Yvonne (Chouinard) Pleau.

She married Clarence J. Madore in Lewiston in 1955, moved to New Britain, Conn. in 1959, then to Forestville, Conn. in 1966, and retired to South Carolina in 2006 where they enjoyed the mild winters.

Jeannette leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, Clarence; a son Daniel Madore (Lisa) of West Springfield, Mass., two daughters Nancy Gilbert (Ray) of Plainville, Conn., and Brenda Albert (Gary) of Forestville, Conn.; granddaughters, Kimberly Evans of Bloomfield, Conn. and Jill Madore of Goldsboro, N.C.; and a great-grandson Breydon Evans whom she adored.

She also leaves a brother, Raynald Pleau (Beatrice), two sisters, Carmen Veilleux and Jacqueline Doucette all of Auburn, three sisters-in-law, Nora Pleau of Lewiston, Theresa Pleau of Sabbatus, and Jacqueline Pleau of Poland; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Cecile Pleau and Yvonne Rousseau, three brothers, Robert, Ernest Jr., and Roland Pleau, three brothers-in- law, Lucien Rousseau, Wilbrod Veilleux, and Ernest Doucette.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Lewiston with a private family burial at St. Mary’s Cemetary in New Britain, Conn.

