This week, what does the Buzz talk about first? A new cool national ranking? A new Domino’s Pizza with rare in-store seating and even rarer sales by the slice? New Mud Season Milk?

My driveway was atrocious this morning. Mud Season Milk for the win.

Oakhurst unveiled its temporarily renamed 1 percent chocolate milk on Wednesday. The look will hit store shelves this week and be available through the end of May, according to a spokeswoman.

Included on the new packaging are these three lines:

“Official chocolate milk of MUD SEASON*

Around here, spring isn’t all green grass and bunny rabbits. It’s slushy. It’s muddy. And we love it! . . .

* It’s not really official, but it should be.”

New pizza

The new Domino’s Pizza at the site of the former gas station at 1104 Lisbon St. is opening Thursday officially, with a soft opening planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday if you’re hungry sooner.

General Manager Danielle Reny said she’s moving over to the new location after 13 years in Auburn.

“I’m am over-excited — it’s brand new, we get to serve more of our customers in Lewiston because we couldn’t actually get to all of Lewiston (delivering out of Auburn), which is why we wanted to open this one,” she said.

The Auburn Domino’s has two seats; Lewiston seats 28 and will also offer pizza by the slice. “Now we have a dine-in,” Reny added. “It’s really pretty.”

She has 18 employees and is looking to hire more.

It’ll open each day at 10 a.m. and closes Sunday to Thursday at midnight, Friday and Saturday at 1 a.m.

The store is franchisee Fernando Stelster’s eighth location.

We’re No. 3!

This week Business.org ranked the best cities and towns for working women using measures like wages, unemployment rate, sexual harassment claims and bachelor’s degrees, and ranked the Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area the third best in the country in the “towns” category.

The Portland-South Portland metropolitan area came in No. 1 under the “cities” ranking. (Smaller areas were ranked as towns, larger as cities.)

High fives all around!

New entrepreneurs wanted

The Monmouth General Store, a Main Street fixture in that town, is listed for sale but not shutting its doors.

“I grew up in Monmouth, I graduated from Monmouth, I wouldn’t do that to people,” said Martin Gawron, who owns it with his wife, Jessica, and estimated the general store has been open since the early 1900s.

The couple bought the building 16 years ago and have run the store for 12 years.

“(Jessica’s) done a great job, it’s just she’s burned out,” Gawron said. “There’s three apartments upstairs. It’s a great moneymaker, it’s just time for somebody else to do it.”

The Buzz offers quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >