WILTON — The snow seems to just keep coming this season, and many local residents are ready for the snow and ice to melt and for spring to start. But when will that be? What’s your guess?

Bruce Dyke of the Wilton Fish and Game Association is caretaker of the Wilson Lake Ice Out contest, and he encourages everyone to take a chance that their guess is best. For a $5 ticket, post a guess. The winner with the guess closest to when the ice is actually out on Wilson Lake wins $100.

The ice is considered out when a boat can go from the boat launch to the big island without touching ice.

Last year’s winner was Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish. Her guess of April 30 at 1:12 p.m. was the winning time, and she donated her $100 prize to the Wilton Fish and Game Youth Program.

The deadline for entries is Monday, April 1. Tickets are available from Bruce Dyke; Steve’s Market in Dryden; Law Mountain Bakery, Pond Road, Wilton; Robin’s Bait Shop, Jay; or send name, contact number and money in an envelope with the month, day, hour and minute the ice will go out and mail it to Bruce Dyke, P.O. Box 605, Wilton, ME 04294.

Proceeds of the event benefit the Wilton Fish and Game Association.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: