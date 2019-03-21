“A Doll’s House, Part 2” is now playing at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston. Remaining show times are: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Frday; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, the closing show. This week will feature Wine Down Thursday, when ticket holders can enjoy a free wine sampling starting at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby (sponsored by The Vault). Pictured is Paul Schoeffler as Torvald, left, and Janet Mitchko as Nora. For more information, call 207-783-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.
