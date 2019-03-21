Maine Maple Weekend pancake breakfasts

MINOT —As part of the annual Maine Maple Weekend, there will be a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, at West Minot Grange Hall 42.

There will be real maple syrup from Slattery’s Sugarhouse, and Slattery’s slab bacon and sausage. The second floor will feature a craft and vendor fair both days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Erosion, Sediment Control workshop

STRONG — An Erosion and Sediment Control workshop is being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Town Office’s Foster Memorial Building, 14 South Main St.

The class is open to anyone interested in working in shoreland zoning areas of the state. Either certification or re-certification credits will be given through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

By attending this session, folks will also learn about new, state-of-the-art erosion control techniques and ways to save time and money on construction projects, as well as become eligible for discounts, expedited DEP permitting and other free educational resources. Three-year extension of contractor certification and 7 Shoreland Zoning credits for CEOs available.

Registration will be at 8 a.m.; a buffet-style lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. The day will end at 4:15 p.m.

For a registration form, send an email to [email protected], or go to either https://www.facebook.com/FCSWCD/ or http://www.franklincswcd.org/Workshops.html.