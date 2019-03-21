GRAY — A public supper with baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade treats and desserts will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the First Congregational Church, Route 115.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The building is handicapped accessible.

For more information, contact 207-657-4279 or 207-657-3279 on the date of the supper.

LISBON FALLS — Lisbon United Methodist Methodist Women will sponsor a supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the church, School Street.

Cost is adults, $8; children ages 6 to 12, $3; age 5 and under, free.

NORWAY — Amvets Post 777 will hold a corned beef and ham dinner with green beans and corn, mashed potato, gravy, assorted desserts, coffee, juice and water from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

Cost is $9; age 12 and under, $5. There will also be a 50/50 drawing to help support they scholarship fund.

FARMINGTON — There will be a free Loaves and Fishes chowder luncheon from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road.

If there is no school, there will be no luncheon. All are welcome.

