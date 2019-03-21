PORTLAND — Good Theater will close out its 17th season with the zany musical comedy, “Lucky Stiff.” The show opens Wednesday, March 27, and runs for five weeks through Sunday, April 28.

“Lucky Stiff” is the first show created by the writing team of Stephen Flaherty, music, and Lynn Ahrens, book and lyrics. The show is based on the 1983 novel “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. It was created and performed at Playwrights Horizons off-Broadway in 1988 and won the Richard Rodgers Award for that year.

“Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, $6 million in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn — or his uncle’s gun-toting ex.

The Good Theater production of “Lucky Stiff” stars Daniel Patrick Smith as Harry the hapless shoe salesman who inherits the money; Shannon Thurston as Annabel, the representative from the Universal Dog Home; Lynne McGhee as Rita, the near-sighted, gun-toting ex-girlfriend; Mark Rubin as Vinnie, Rita’s optometrist brother; Craig Capone as Luigi Guidi; Glenn Anderson as the corpse; and Gusta Johnson, John Lanham, Conor Riordan Martin and Jen Means as everyone else.

The play is directed by Brian P. Allen. Victoria Stubbs is the musical director and the onstage pianist, and Betsy Melarkey Dunphy is the choreographer.

Next year for the company’s 18th season, audiences will see “Admissions” by Joshua Harmon, “Boxes” by Jule Selbo, “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman, “Pack of Lies” by Hugh Whitemore and “Desperate Measures,” book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg and music by David Friedman, plus second stage productions of “Who’s Holiday” by Matthew Lombardo, “Murderers” by Jeffrey Hatcher and “Men — Things That Go Bump in the Night,” an original cabaret. In December the company will offer its annual Broadway at Good Theater concerts, a tribute to 1940s Broadway.

“Lucky Stiff” plays six performances a week at Good Theater: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, $25; 7 p.m. Thursdays, $25; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, $25; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, $32; and 2 p.m. Sundays, $32.

Good Theater is the professional theater company in residence at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St. For tickets and more information, contact the box office at 207-835-0895 or go to www.goodtheater.com.

