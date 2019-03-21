VERO BEACH, Fla. – Donald “Don” N. Poulin, 63, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away on March 14, 2019.

Don was born in Middleboro, Mass. in August 1955, the son of his late parents Ronald Poulin and Irene (Bissonnette) Poulin.

He was educated in Middleboro schools and was a graduate of Middleboro High School, class of 1974. Don was a great athlete in high school. He was on the baseball, basketball, and football teams. He also played tennis.

After high school he played semi-pro football with the Middleboro Cobras. Injury sidelined him, but he found that he loved coaching. He coached many youths including his two sons through the years when he moved to Maine. Coaching also provided much source of enrichment and pride to his retirement years in Florida.

Don’s work history was extensive, and he owned and operated his own detailing business in Vero Beach. His first career was a firefighter for the Middleboro, Mass. Fire Department where he had the honor of working alongside his father, Ronald Poulin. They later established General Fire Extinguishers. Don, upon moving to Maine, also set up a fire extinguisher company of his own.

He was a kind and gentle man, he loved to meet people, go to swap meets and he loved music. He loved to listen to live bands. Don had a passion for muscle cars and all classic cars. There wasn’t a car show or cruise night that he missed.

He is survived by his wife, Therese “Terry” Poulin of Vero Beach; sons, Donald (Melinda) Poulin, II and Steven (Nicole) Poulin; grandchildren, Garrett and Kendra of Gorham, Maine and Lillian, Hunter Mae Wyatt, and Tanner of Monmouth, Maine. He is predeceased by his sister, Pauline J. Poulin.

Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com

