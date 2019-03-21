PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Dorothea “Dottie” Belanger Smith, 89, originally from Auburn, Maine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Dottie was born in Auburn on Nov. 29, 1929, the first-born daughter of Antoine David Belanger and Gracia Cote. She attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1948. She entered the United States Air Force on Jan. 30, 1951, and served honorably until her discharge on Oct. 10, 1952.

She met her husband, George Koch Smith, in late 1951 and they were married on March 29, 1952, at Fort Dix, N.J. After her discharge from the Air Force, she diligently followed her husband for the next 18 years as he served in the United States Army.

They had two children, George David Koch Smith, born in Toledo, Ohio in 1956 and Judith Lynne Smith Hill who was born in Livorno, Italy in 1958.Together the family visited many countries in Europe during his tour in Italy from 1957 to 1960. They came back to the United States and lived in Maine, Philadelphia and Maryland. In 1967, they travelled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where George K. was stationed until October 1970. They returned to the U.S. at that time where they eventually settled in Maryland. In August 1992, they retired to Oldsmar, Fla. until her death.

Dottie was a loving wife and mother who enthusiastically embraced her role as a military dependent and was the moving force in each place the family moved. She participated in many activities as an Army wife, including being a Gray Lady for the American Red Cross and Girl Scout leader. She was a member of Saint Louis Catholic Church in Auburn as well as Espiritu Santo Church in Clearwater, Fla.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband, George Koch Smith of 67 years; her son, George David Koch Smith and his wife Lisa, of Lake Orion, Mich. and daughter, Judith Lynne Smith Hill and her husband Bradley of Oak Harbor, Wash. She is also survived by her two sisters, Jacqueline Lothrop of Minot, Maine and Sylvia Butler of Salisbury, Md. She will be fondly remembered by her two grandsons, David George Smith and Timothy Winston Smith; as well as nephews and nieces.

Dottie will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Suncoast Hospice who took such compassionate and loving care to her in her last days.

There will be no service at this time.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name may do so to the:

USF Health Bryd

Alzheimer’s Institute

4001 East Fletcher Ave.

Tampa, FL 33613 or:

Suncoast Hospice at https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/

< Previous

Next >

filed under: