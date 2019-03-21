The Orono Land Trust is presenting “Learn about the Old Veazie Railroad Bed” on Saturday, March 23 at 3 p.m. at the Black Bear Brewery, Orono.

Liz Ashe and Rhonda Savage have heavily photographed and researched the history of the old railroad that ran from 1836-1869. See how you can spot signs of it today and what the line meant to Bangor and others.

The brewery will have Conservation IPA on draft and their fresh roasted coffee and soda for sale. OLT volunteers will supply free snacks.

