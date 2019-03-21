AVON — A pickup truck driven by a Strong woman early Thursday struck ice and rolled over on River Road in Avon, State Trooper Jillian Monahan said.

Snow had melted Wednesday and froze during the overnight hours, Monahan said.

An Avon Public Works truck was called to sand the road, she said.

Driver Simone Bailey, 74, of Strong and her grandson, Dakota Bailey, 20, were not injured in the 3 a.m. accident, Monahan said.

The 1998 Dodge Ram truck was a total loss, she said.

Phillips Fire Department assisted at the scene.

