A Ford SUV driven by Edward Galanif, 94, of Farmington was injured when he attempted to take a left-hand turn into VIP on Thursday in Farmington and his vehicle collided with a Volkswagen SUV driven by Lana K. Love, 49, of Greenville, who was also hurt, officer Jesse Clement said. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

FARMINGTON — A local man and a Greenville woman were injured when their vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in front of VIP Tires & Service on Wilton Road.

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when the SUVs they were driving collided on Wilton Road in Farmington. (Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry)

Lani K. Love, 49, of Greenville was driving a Volkswagen SUV north when a Ford SUV driven south by Edward Galanif, 94, of Farmington attempted to turn left into the auto parts store, officer Jesse Clement said.

Love complained of arm pain and Galanif complained of chest pain, Clement said. Both were being taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar ambulances.

Officer Darin Gillbert was the primary investigator and Clement assisted him. Farmington Fire Rescue Department also assisted at the scene.

