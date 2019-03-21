FARMINGTON — A local man and a Greenville woman were injured when their vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in front of VIP Tires & Service on Wilton Road.

Lani K. Love, 49, of Greenville was driving a Volkswagen SUV north when a Ford SUV driven south by Edward Galanif, 94, of Farmington attempted to turn left into the auto parts store, officer Jesse Clement said.

Love complained of arm pain and Galanif complained of chest pain, Clement said. Both were being taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar ambulances.

Officer Darin Gillbert was the primary investigator and Clement assisted him. Farmington Fire Rescue Department also assisted at the scene.

