WOODSTOCK — Town Manager Vern H. Maxfield reported Tuesday that “Raise the Floor” legislation has been filed, and that Woodstock will continue to actively advocate for its promised allotment of funding for local schools.

Raising the floor is an initiative that supports increasing educational funding to what is referred to as “minimum receivers” of state aid to education, of which Woodstock is one.

The “Raise the Floor” coalition is composed of a cluster of districts that receive the minimum reimbursement allowable from the Maine Department of Education. A “minimum receiver” is deemed as such as a result of high property valuation.

“An Act To Raise the Floor of State Education Funding” was before the state Senate on March 7. This bill affords adjustments to state contributions to member municipalities in certain school administrative units. For example, a member municipality of a school administrative unit must be guaranteed a minimum state contribution of 15 percent of the municipality’s total cost of education.

In other business, the Board of Selectmen discussed the town meeting slated for Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m. The warrant includes a well-researched switch of health insurance carriers that will take effect May 1 and will save the town money, the details of which will be shared at the town meeting.

An executive session was called to discuss personnel issues, and the board returned with a motion to place the town’s mowing contract out to bid. All were in favor.

Also on Tuesday, Selectmen heard the Greenwood and Woodstock budget report, which emphasized that Hazardous Waste Day was successful. The board voted to continue the program and to request $1,200 for its maintenance. The motion was approved.

The next board meeting is scheduled for April 2 at 5 p.m.

