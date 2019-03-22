Sabattus Seniors to meet

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Maxwell Gill Hall.

The menu will spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and dessert. Cost is $6. If school is cancelled due to snow the meeting will be cancelled.

To make a reservation, contact Pauline at 207-375-4037. The deadline for cancellation of a reservation is March 29.

Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, MCL, will host its second annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 29, at Veterans Park. The event is open to everyone. The detachment would like to see a large turnout of Vietnam veterans so they can be awarded a Vietnam Veterans lapel pin.

For more information, contact Charlie Paul at 207-798-9548.

Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway

AUBURN — The sixth annual Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St.

This event is sponsored by the Woman’s Literary Union and is an opportunity for folks to find a dress for prom.

For more information or to donate extra gowns, call 207-783-6450, 207-713-5888 or visit womansliteraryunion.org.