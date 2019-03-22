Sabattus Seniors to meet
SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Maxwell Gill Hall.
The menu will spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and dessert. Cost is $6. If school is cancelled due to snow the meeting will be cancelled.
To make a reservation, contact Pauline at 207-375-4037. The deadline for cancellation of a reservation is March 29.
Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration
LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, MCL, will host its second annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 29, at Veterans Park. The event is open to everyone. The detachment would like to see a large turnout of Vietnam veterans so they can be awarded a Vietnam Veterans lapel pin.
For more information, contact Charlie Paul at 207-798-9548.
Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway
AUBURN — The sixth annual Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St.
This event is sponsored by the Woman’s Literary Union and is an opportunity for folks to find a dress for prom.
For more information or to donate extra gowns, call 207-783-6450, 207-713-5888 or visit womansliteraryunion.org.
Lewiston Bridge Club to play
LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.
A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.
For more information, call 207-754-1431.
Drumming group making a beat
LEWISTON — The Hand Drumming Group plays from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.
All levels and styles of drummers can play, and they can bring their own instrument or try one of the club’s drums. The cost to play is by donation.
Food pantry seeks donations
AUBURN — The High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry has ongoing needs for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items, soup, crackers and toilet paper.
Auburn United Methodist Church collects items for the pantry. Donations may be brought to 439 Park Ave.
For more information, donate by calling 207-782-3972.
Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting
MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting.
The group meetis at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church.
There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.