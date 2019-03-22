Jay library to rock at Saturday concert
JAY — “Library Rocks!,” a classic and alternative rock concert, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Jay library. All ages are welcome.
The Only Hope group, made up of Keelia Clarkson, vocals; Isaac Pinard, guitar and vocals; Robert Fowler, drums and vocals; and Drew Delaney, bass and vocals, will be featured.
Admission is $5 ($2.50 to The Only Hope and $2.50 to the library). There is a $20 cap for families.
West Parish Church to host contra dance
BETHEL — There will be a contra dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St.
Music will be performed by the Better Late Than Never Band with Eric Rollnick calling. All dances taught. Beginners welcome with or without a partner. The church accepts free will donations.
For more information, contact Monica at 207-381-7730 or Paul at 603- 915-0856.
Daughters host meal, meeting
JAY — Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella, St. Rose of Lima Parish, will hold a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the parish hall. There will be baked beans, coleslaw, biscuits, brown bread, rolls and johnny cake and pies for dessert.
Anyone wishing to help should contact Maryette Castonguay at 207-897-4818. Members will be at the parish hall at 7 a.m. to start the beans. They will also need help setting up the hall and serving the meal.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the parish hall.
Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting
DIXFIELD — The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.
AMVETS Post 777 to meet
PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St.
Meetings are open to all veterans.
For more information, call 207-595-7324.
Texas hold ’em poker
PARIS — The AMVETS monthly Texas hold ’em poker tournaments are held at from 5 p.m. to midnight on the first Friday of the month at the American Legion Hall.
The event is open to the public. The Auxiliary will have a food concession open from 5 p.m. until the end of second break. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Buy-in is usually $50 with a license fee of $5 and an optional $5 High Hand.
For more information, call 207-595-7324.
Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meeting
JAY — The Buttons4Babes Giving Circle meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 170 Main St.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-860-8579.
SeniorsPlus office hours
FARMINGTON — The SeniorsPlus office will be open for scheduled appointments Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-in hours are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held on the second Thursday of every month.
Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-427-1241 or 207-795-4010 or visit www.seniorsplus.org.
Norway Legion to meet
NORWAY — Meetings at the Norway Legion will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Coffee hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays with desserts. All are welcome.
Eagles to host Texas hold ’em
RUMFORD — Fraternal Order of Eagles host Texas hold ’em poker tournaments on the second Thursday of each month.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. Games will start at 6 p.m. There will be a $50 buy-in with a $5 high hand as well as a 50/50 raffle. The kitchen will be open from 4 to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 207-364-1223.