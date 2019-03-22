Jay library to rock at Saturday concert

JAY — “Library Rocks!,” a classic and alternative rock concert, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Jay library. All ages are welcome.

The Only Hope group, made up of Keelia Clarkson, vocals; Isaac Pinard, guitar and vocals; Robert Fowler, drums and vocals; and Drew Delaney, bass and vocals, will be featured.

Admission is $5 ($2.50 to The Only Hope and $2.50 to the library). There is a $20 cap for families.

West Parish Church to host contra dance

BETHEL — There will be a contra dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St.

Music will be performed by the Better Late Than Never Band with Eric Rollnick calling. All dances taught. Beginners welcome with or without a partner. The church accepts free will donations.

For more information, contact Monica at 207-381-7730 or Paul at 603- 915-0856.

Daughters host meal, meeting

JAY — Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella, St. Rose of Lima Parish, will hold a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the parish hall. There will be baked beans, coleslaw, biscuits, brown bread, rolls and johnny cake and pies for dessert.

Anyone wishing to help should contact Maryette Castonguay at 207-897-4818. Members will be at the parish hall at 7 a.m. to start the beans. They will also need help setting up the hall and serving the meal.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the parish hall.