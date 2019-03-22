I for one like driving. But not all of the time. When the roads are less than ideal I like for someone else to do the driving. Even after living here for over fifteen years I’m just not completely comfortable on these mountain roads. It could be those warnings I heard when I first moved here about “Devils’ Elbow” or maybe it’s those calls I used to go on when I was a member of the fire department. In any case I’m glad there is a bus once in a while so I can have the option. It’s a privilege that folks from the city take for granted.

My friend Mary Hembrow reminded me of the bus trips that are scheduled in Rangeley for the 2nd Tuesday of each month. The bus leaves at 9am from the Town House Apts. (12 School Street) across from the Town Office and returns by 2pm. Roundtrip cost is $6 for seniors (60+) and children. The cost for those between the ages of 12 and 59 is $12.

It’s a great way to meet some new people and get out of town. Especially nowadays when one can get a little stir crazy and you’re aching for some new scenery. Or maybe you’re the kind of person who doesn’t need an excuse to shop! Perhaps you’d like to save your money on gas or you’d like to just put on some headphones and listen to music for the 45 minute drive. Either way it’s definitely a nice alternative to driving and I really do appreciate it.

Just so you know there is a four person minimum and reservations need to be made by the Sunday at noon before the trip. For reservations or for more information, you may call Mary at (207) 864-5115.

< Previous

Next >