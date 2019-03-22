Dear Families & Community:



I can’t believe spring will soon be upon us. I don’t know about you all, but I am ready for more daylight and some warm sunshine. As winter changes to spring, so too does RLRS and there are some exciting new developments to share.

First, as a means of improving communication, we now have a new Facebook page (fb.me/RSU78) where we post current happenings and important information, such as school cancellations, announcements, etc…

I know there have been many changes this year with busing and I want to thank you all for your patience. We currently are running three bus routes and it seems to be working well. Next year, we will continue to run three bus routes and are exploring establishing bus stops as a means of creating more efficient runs. We will begin working on this in the spring and will post tentative changes as soon as they are complete. For students who attend Foster Tech in Farmington, we will continue to coordinate with MSAD #58 to drop off in Phillips and pick up in Strong. On RSU #9’s late start Wednesdays, the Rangeley bus will go the full distance to Foster Tech.

We are also having conversations with Police Chief French and the town to explore implementing a part-time School Resource Officer in the building. This person would be responsible for monitoring cameras, facilitating a substance abuse awareness program, and other related programs. He or she may serve as a mentor for some of our students. The question that often arises is “do we need this?” My answer is “yes,” the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.

Lastly, I would like to share where we are with the implementation of a pre-K program for next year. Our School Board has approved this program and our application to the state has been sent along with a letter to the Commissioner explaining our intent to start a pre-K program. It has been tentatively approved by the state. Although the budget, which includes this new program still needs to pass, we are going to start advertising for an anticipated full-time Early Childhood Endorsed Teacher as well as a full-time Educational Technician III. In addition, we plan to screen interested students near the end of April. If you are planning to enroll your child next year (children must be age 4 by October 15, 2019) please reach out to me ASAP.

We send our warmest thoughts to you!

Mrs Georgia Campbell

K-12 Principal

(207) 864-3311 x104

[email protected]

