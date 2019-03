POLAND – Linda Ann Gagne, 49. A woman loved by so many. Survived by her seven kids and wonderful husband. The world was blessed with you on Jan. 11, 1970. The world died on March 20, 2019, when you left us.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Interment will be later in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland. To read her full obituary or leave condolences for her family go to www.chandlerfunerals.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: