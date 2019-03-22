Cast members Michael J. Litchfield with “Rod,” Jordan Payne Hay with “Kate Monster” and Michael Pullen with “Princeton” enjoy some light conversation during a recent rehearsal of “Avenue Q” at the Community Little Theatre. “Avenue Q” is a puppet-filled musical comedy about a group of 20-somethings seeking their purpose in big-city life. A triple Tony Award winner in 2004, it includes some catchy and seemingly cheery songs and has something of a Sesame Street vibe. But filled with satire and some profanity, it is geared for an adult audience and may not be appropriate for youngsters. The show’s themes include racism, substance abuse and sexuality. Indeed, “Avenue Q” is not your ordinary neighborhood! The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14. All performances will be held at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St., Auburn. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. For more information, call 207-783-0958 or visit LACLT.com.
