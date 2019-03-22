The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is needs volunteers for a multi-day project on their recently acquired property in Wilsons Mills: John J. McDevitt Woods. This overnight project will take place June 12th – 15th.

“This 230-acre parcel on the New Hampshire border, has a few trails, a rustic cabin, and a need for some attention,” stated Natural Resource Manager, Alyssa Andrews. “This volunteer project will be a unique opportunity to spend some quality time on one of RLHT’s newest properties.”

Volunteers are needed to assist with trail trimming and blazing, constructing a firepit, and working on the cabin itself, and many other hands-on tasks. RLHT will provide necessary tools, safety equipment, and lodging. Participants are asked to contribute a $75 fee to cover the cost of food for the project.

If you are interested you can find more information at rlht.org/get-involved/volunteer, or by emailing [email protected].

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of over 14000 acres of conservation land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They operate EcoVenture Youth Camp, Headwaters Lake Protection Program, and offer remote and traditional camping through Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.

To learn more about RLHT or how to get involved, visit rlht.org.

< Previous

Next >