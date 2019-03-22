WILTON — Town Manager Rhonda Irish told the selectboard Tuesday, March 19 that the water department was working with Maine Rural Water to assist with a proposed water rate increase.

“There has not been any changes to the water rate since 1993,” she said. “Water rate increases are different than sewer rates. They have to go to the Public Utilities Commission for approval. We don’t have any information available to us yet but will be looking at holding a public hearing on this on May 7.”

A representative from Maine Rural Water will attend the public hearing, she said.

Irish noted budget deliberations will begin next week. The selectboard and finance committee will meet on Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26 to listen to budget requests. On Monday, April 1 the finance committee will meet to make its recommendations. The selectboard will meet to make budget recommendations on Monday, April 8. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. in the town office.

Irish also reported five properties were in foreclosure for delinquent 2016 taxes. The total owed on the properties is $3,320, she said.

“We need 30 days to double check everything,” she added. “If a property owner were to pay taxes in full to date within the 30-day foreclosure period, would the board be willing to remove that property from the list?”

The board voted in favor of allowing property owners to pay delinquent 2016, 2017 and 2018 taxes during the 30-day period in order to remove the property from the foreclosure list.

The Barlcaycard Rapid Response and Community Response Teams have been meeting weekly, Irish said. The teams were put together in January after the company announced it would be closing its call center March 31, leaving 227 people without jobs.

“About half of the employees have positions to go to,” she said. “Rapid Response team has been assisting others with resumes, interviewing skills and preparing for unemployment filings.”

In other matters, Recreation Department Director Frank Donald said the ice skating rink saw more use this winter than in past years. He felt usage was due to an extended season as well as the new warming shack.

“The building really makes for a nicer experience,” he said.

“Basketball season is wrapped up,” he added. “Baseball and softball clinics started last week. Everyone is panicking over the amount of snow but it can go amazingly quick. In the past, we’ve used the sidewalk snowblower to clear snow off the tennis courts and ball fields. The snowblower is down so we are waiting for it to be repaired.”

