BOSTON — A Cinderella run by perennial power Boston College came up one game and one goal short in the Hockey East men’s hockey tournament. The Eagles lost to rival Northeastern 3-2 in the tournament championship game Saturday night at TD Garden.

The third-seeded Huskies jumped ahead 3-0 in the first period to put the seventh-seeded Eagles in an early hole. Brandon Hawkins fed Matt Filipe for the game’s first goal 2:31 in, then Hawkins scored the next two, giving Northeastern a three-goal lead just 11:15 into the game.

The Eagles drew to within one less than two minutes into the second period. Maine-born Oliver Wahlstrom put BC on the board 18 seconds into the frame with a power-play goal, and David Cotton cut it to 3-2 with another goal on the man advantage at 1:57 of the period.

Cayden Primeau stopped 38 of 40 shots in goal for Northeastern, with 16 saves in the second period and 14 more in the third. Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots for BC.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: