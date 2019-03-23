SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Kalib J. Deschamps graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Deschamps is the son of Tara Tracy of South China and grandson of Dawn Haskell of Palermo.

He is a 2018 graduate of Erskine Academy, China.

