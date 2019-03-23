PORTLAND — Maine Summer Camps, a nonprofit organization supporting youth camps throughout the state, will hold its annual Maine Camp Fair from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at East End Community School.

Representatives from 60 Maine youth camps will gather at the school at 195 North St., to share information about their programs.

The variety will be broad: golf camp, aviation camp, music, science and sports camps — plus traditional day and residential camps. Families will have the chance to speak with camp professionals about the summer experience youth can have.

Camps in attendance are located throughout the state. Day camps include Scarborough’s Camp Ketcha, which offers transportation, plus a vast range of programming for kids of all ages. Another day camp, Center Day Camp, transports children to its campus on Sebago Lake, where kids ages 5 to 15 engage in woods, water and camp activities.

Girl Scouts of Maine, which operates both Camp Pondicherry in Bridgton and Camp Natarswi at the foot of Mt. Katahdin, will promote its weeklong programming. Other residential camps include Camp Bishopswood in Hope, Camp Nashoba North in Raymond, Netop Summer Camp in Casco, Friends Camp in China, Camp O-AT-KA in Sebago and Camp Wigwam in Waterford.

For more information, visit www.mainecamps.org or call Maine Summer Camps at 207-518-9557. In addition, families can research camps that offer the best fit for their children by using the Maine Summer Camps Find-A-Camp Tool, https://mainecamps.org/find-a-camp.

