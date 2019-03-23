MONMOUTH — Monmouth Community Players announce the cast for the final show of its 27th season, “Annie — the Musical.” The production won seven Tony Awards in 1977, including Best Musical, and there have been three film versions of the musical. The show is being directed by Josie French of Lewiston, assistant directed by Tim MacLeod of Auburn, musical direction by Colleen Mahan of Green and produced by Cindy Dunham of Windham.

Annie (Anna Whitestone of Wintrop) tells the story of a irrepressible young orphan who, in the midst of the Great Depression, must live in a miserable orphanage run by the tyrannical, but comical, Miss Hannigan (Colleen Mahan of Greene). Annie’s seemingly hopeless situation changes dramatically when she is selected by Grace Farrell (Ruth Choate of Lewiston) to spend a short time at the residence of the wealthy munitions industrialist, Oliver Warbucks (David Marshall of Monmouth). Quickly, she charms the hearts of the household staff, and even the seemingly cold-hearted Warbucks cannot help but learn to love this wonderful girl. He decides to help Annie find her long lost parents by offering a reward if they would come to him and prove their identity. The only thing that could possibly come between this little orphan and the happiness she desires are the devious plans of Miss Hannigan, her slimy brother Rooster (Danny Gay of Monmouth) and his twisted girlfriend, Lily St. Regis (Megan Record of Monmouth).

The talented cast is full of many zany characters who will tug at your heartstrings and leave you singing as you leave the theater. The orphans are double cast: Molly is played by Jackie Senft of Hallowell and Ava Degen of Monmouth; Kate is played by Ilanna Gray of North Monmouth and Leah Charland of Fayette; Tessie is played by Ayla Gungor of Lisbon and Evelyn Smith of South Portland; Pepper is played by Greer Slater of Kents Hill and Amara Beganny of Litchfield; July is played by Riley Fyfe of Lisbon and Josie Charland of Fayette; Duffy is played by Maeve Burgess of Monmouth and Hannah McAdam of Kents HIll; with other additional orphans played by Avery Hamlin of Wales, Kya Robitaille of Monmouth, Mackenzie Barton of Mechanic Falls, Lena Hannon of Kents Hill and Lydia Griswold of Winthrop.

The cast is rounded out by a multi-faceted ensemble portraying a multitude of characters played by Kathryn Ross of Chelsea, Heather Pape of Wayne, Zachary Hodge of Manchester, Henry Quintal, Maya Veilleux and Alexa Gallant of Augusta, Tim Ryan of Lisbon, Cindy McAdam of Kents Hill, Alec Lyons of Leeds, Dayla Davis of Chesterville, Oliver and Amy Hamlin of Wales, Jocelyn Gray of North Monmouth, Nancy Kenneally of Lewiston, Jim Wright of Fayette, Cindy Dunham, Ginger Smith, Pheobe Armillotti, Sinead Callahan and Amy Griswold of Winthrop, Joseph Cothen and Rebecca Singer of Hallowell and Andy Tolman of Readfield. Finally, what production would be complete without Annie’s canine companion, Sandy, played by Macy Lemieux of Brunswick.

The show dates are April 26 to May 5, with four shows each weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the website, www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, email [email protected] or call 207-370-9566.

