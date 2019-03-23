RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust needs volunteers for a multi-day project on the recently acquired property in Wilsons Mills: John J. McDevitt Woods. The overnight project will take place Wednesday to Saturday, June 12 to 15.
“This 230-acre parcel on the New Hampshire border has a few trails, a rustic cabin, and a need for some attention,” stated Natural Resource Manager Alyssa Andrews. “This volunteer project will be a unique opportunity to spend some quality time on one of RLHT’s newest properties.”
Volunteers are needed to assist with trail trimming and blazing, constructing a firepit, working on the cabin itself, and many other hands-on tasks. RLHT will provide necessary tools, safety equipment and lodging. Participants are asked to contribute a $75 fee to cover the cost of food for the project.
If interested, visit rlht.org/get-involved/volunteer or email [email protected]
