BETHEL — Donna Sheerin Gillis will relate the story of “Honor of the Brave Flag” during a program from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Bethel Historical Society Exhibit Room.

When Gillis conceived a healing quilt dedicated to American service veterans, she did not realize the healing abilities of her flag. She incorporated large pockets around the border for 21 of the wars and interventions in which the United States became engaged. The deep pockets hold notebooks where names, dates and locations can be entered. The overall design is based on the American Flag, but this enormous version has 167 pockets of all sizes to hold cards, dog tags, medals and photos.

The quilt is a vehicle to heal and educate; a place for anger; for love and for acknowledgement. The quilt is a powerful tribute and Gillis hopes it adds a bit of healing to a world devastated by too much sorrow.

For more information or to save a spot, contact Liz Wooley, [email protected] The program is being sponsored by the Western Mountains Senior College.

