AUBURN — The TRIO Student Support Services Program at Central Maine Community College has awarded over $12,000 in scholarships to 17 students this semester. These scholarship recipients were selected in recognition of their achievements and determination to succeed at the college.

The federal TRIO program, created in 1965, focuses on assisting first-generation, low-income or disabled students to succeed in higher education. TRIO staff help students with academic advising, time and money management, financial aid, accessing college resources and access to cultural enrichment opportunities. Now in its 21st year at CMCC, TRIO is a selective program with goals that are student persistence, academic achievement, graduation and transfer to a baccalaureate program.

