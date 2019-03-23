AUBURN — The TRIO Student Support Services Program at Central Maine Community College has awarded over $12,000 in scholarships to 17 students this semester. These scholarship recipients were selected in recognition of their achievements and determination to succeed at the college.

The federal TRIO program, created in 1965, focuses on assisting first-generation, low-income or disabled students to succeed in higher education. TRIO staff help students with academic advising, time and money management, financial aid, accessing college resources and access to cultural enrichment opportunities. Now in its 21st year at CMCC, TRIO is a selective program with goals that are student persistence, academic achievement, graduation and transfer to a baccalaureate program.

Pictured from left are the 2019 TRIO program scholarship recipients at CMCC: Younoussa Ousmane, Amber Lewis, Tim Campbell, Monique Collins, Sam Brown, Sadio Aden, Kyleigh Ouelette, Rusty Young, Dylan Latham, Leon Twitchell, Bobbi Smalley, Domonique Givans, Rachel Chretien and Ouseiny Ousmane. Not pictured are Kayla Thayer, Amber Getchell and Melinda Parker.

